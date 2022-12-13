All eyes on MPs as they vote on Section 89 report

All eyes are on 400 MPs in the National Assembly when they vote on the Section 89 report on the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa. This comes after the ANC told its MPs that they would have to vote against the report.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa is taking the report, of the panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, on legal review. He has challenged the report, saying it made errors in finding against him. But opposition MPs, who would need to sway a number of ANC members to back them, want Parliament to support the report to allow for the impeachment process to begin.

More on this

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the latest bid by the African Transformation Movement for the assembly to use a secret ballot. But Mapisa-Nqakula said this would be an open ballot. The speaker said she had received letters from the ATM, UDM, PAC, African Independent Congress and ACDP calling for the secret ballot.

Story continues below Advertisement

But the ANC said it wanted an open ballot. The Phala Phala scandal has engulfed Ramaphosa over the last few months with opposition parties calling for his head. But Ramaphosa has stood his ground, saying he was challenging the report in court.

Story continues below Advertisement