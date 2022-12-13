Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

All eyes on MPs as they vote on Section 89 report

South Africa - Cape Town - 29 September 2022 - President Cyril Ramaphosa appears in the National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting to provide oral replies to questions from Members of the House. The president also dealt with the supplementary questions to Question No 11 from the sitting of August 30. Some of the things he touched on were violence, gangsterism as well as the issue of Eskom. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 40m ago

All eyes are on 400 MPs in the National Assembly when they vote on the Section 89 report on the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes after the ANC told its MPs that they would have to vote against the report.

Ramaphosa is taking the report, of the panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, on legal review.

He has challenged the report, saying it made errors in finding against him.

But opposition MPs, who would need to sway a number of ANC members to back them, want Parliament to support the report to allow for the impeachment process to begin.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the latest bid by the African Transformation Movement for the assembly to use a secret ballot.

But Mapisa-Nqakula said this would be an open ballot.

The speaker said she had received letters from the ATM, UDM, PAC, African Independent Congress and ACDP calling for the secret ballot.

But the ANC said it wanted an open ballot.

The Phala Phala scandal has engulfed Ramaphosa over the last few months with opposition parties calling for his head.

But Ramaphosa has stood his ground, saying he was challenging the report in court.

The Constitutional Court has not set the date in which it would hear the application.

The vote on the section 89 report by MPs comes a few days before the ANC holds its 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, where Ramaphosa is facing a challenge from Dr Zweli Mkhize.

IOL

