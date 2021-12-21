All matric transcripts in Free State accounted for, says department

Grade 12 pupils in the Free State are breathing a sigh of relief after their exam scripts were found after a storm damaged parts of the marking centre at Albert Moroka High School on December 18. According to a statement released by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), all national senior certificate papers that were affected by the storm have since been found and can be accounted for.

"There were 25 519 scripts for Accounting P2 and Business Studies P2 that were delivered for processing at the Albert Moroka High School marking centre. In Business Studies P2, the one script that we were looking for has been found," the statement reads. DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told IOL that in terms of safety measures, all Covid-19 protocols were observed before moving to the new location as it had been used as a marking centre before. When asked about the urgent response to the situation, Mhlanga said evacuation happened immediately.

"Counselling services arrived the same day. Markers are providing details so we can help those with damaged cars," he said. Dr Rufus Poliah, chief director for Public Examinations and National Assessments at the DBE, said: "If it were not for the sacrifice and quick thinking by the markers and staff the damage could have been worse. They worked hard to save the scripts and proceeded to work around the clock to locate the scripts which were initially reported to be missing in the chaos that happened during the storm." Meanwhile, the department said marking of transcripts at the new centre was progressing very well, including the capturing of marks.

All marking is expected to conclude on December 22. The minister will release the results on January 20, 2022. [email protected]