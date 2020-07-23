All SAA rescue conditions met, except signed guarantee letter from govt - administrators

By Alexander Winning

Johannesburg - All conditions for a rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) have been met, apart from a guarantee letter lenders need from the government, the state-owned airline's administrators said on Thursday.

The administrators will ask creditors at a meeting on Friday for the letter, stating that state guarantees will remain in force until the lenders' claims are paid out in full, to be agreed by July 27, later than a previous deadline.

The administrators took over SAA in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published their restructuring plan for SAA last month, after repeated delays and fierce wrangling over the airline's future.

Their plan envisages scaling back the airline's fleet and shedding jobs, but it needs at least 10 billion rand ($600 million) of new funds to work, and the government has not yet said where it will find the money.