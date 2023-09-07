All systems go for ActionSA policy conference to provide ‘real’ alternative in 2024

It is all green lights and thumbs up for the much anticipated ActionSA Policy Conference to be held at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg next week. The "not to be missed" conference, as party leader Herman Mashaba said during the multiparty conference, is expected to take place from September 12 until 14.

The news was announced by the organising committee led by national chairperson Michael Beaumont, which briefed members of the media on the state of readiness on Thursday in Rosebank. Beaumont told the media that South Africans will witness the most diverse and fastest-growing political party developing a solution blueprint for their country. Beaumont outlined some of the key issues that will be discussed during the policy conference.

This included economic prosperity, energy security, economic justice, corruption, law and order, education, healthcare, public service, foreign policy, climate, and environment, as well as rural development and traditional affairs. According to the committee, 614 delegates will come together from all nine provinces, each of the 52 districts, and eight metros to deliberate over a set of thought-provoking and inspirational solutions aimed at realising their South African Dream, ActionSA's vision for an inclusive and prosperous South Africa. Beaumont said that part of the policy suit will be the opportunity fund to tackle investment and opportunities in skills development and access to funds for small businesses.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont briefed the media on the state of readiness for the party's conference on Thursday in Rosebank. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Additionally, he addressed the immediate rollout of clinics, saying there were people who could not access hospital facilities and needed clinics to provide primary health care. "We need those clinics to operate during extended hours," he said. Furthermore, Beaumont said the conference comes after months of exhaustive expert-led policy analysis to guide them in the formulation of the party’s policy suite as they prepare for their maiden national and provincial elections.

He said South Africans were tired of the political system and its empty promises and needed change in their communities across the country. He stated that they would own the 2024 elections. [email protected]