All systems go for ANCYL conference

It is all systems go for the 26th ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Conference to be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg this weekend. The long-awaited conference is expected to kick off on Friday and ends on Tuesday.

The news was announced by the electoral committee, which briefed members of the media on the state of readiness of the conference on Thursday. Leading the electoral committee, Donald Selamolela, told the media that they do not doubt that the conference will sit until its end. “We are confident that the conference will continue tomorrow,” Selamolela said. According to the committee, the following candidates reached the required 20% threshold to be on the ballot paper for the league’s Congress:

President: Collen Malatji Deputy President: Phumzile Mgcina Secretary: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

Deputy Secretary General: Tsakani Shiviti Treasurer: Zwelo Masilela The candidates were nominated in the provinces.

The committee said 2 972 branches have registered to participate in the conference. Selamolela also cleared the allegations that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and other members of the party were unlawfully interfering in the youth league’s affairs. He indicated that the members would be involved in the youth league in other activities to ensure that operations were conducted properly ahead of the conference.