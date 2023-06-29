Independent Online
All systems go for ANCYL conference

The ANC Youth League’s conference will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

The ANC Youth League’s conference will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

It is all systems go for the 26th ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Conference to be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg this weekend.

The long-awaited conference is expected to kick off on Friday and ends on Tuesday.

The news was announced by the electoral committee, which briefed members of the media on the state of readiness of the conference on Thursday.

Leading the electoral committee, Donald Selamolela, told the media that they do not doubt that the conference will sit until its end. “We are confident that the conference will continue tomorrow,” Selamolela said.

According to the committee, the following candidates reached the required 20% threshold to be on the ballot paper for the league’s Congress:

President: Collen Malatji

Deputy President: Phumzile Mgcina

Secretary: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

Deputy Secretary General: Tsakani Shiviti

Treasurer: Zwelo Masilela

The candidates were nominated in the provinces.

The committee said 2 972 branches have registered to participate in the conference.

Selamolela also cleared the allegations that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and other members of the party were unlawfully interfering in the youth league’s affairs.

He indicated that the members would be involved in the youth league in other activities to ensure that operations were conducted properly ahead of the conference.

Furthermore, for the success of the conference, Andrew Dipela, who is part of the electoral committee, said they were ready for anything that will happen during the conference.

Dipela said it was up to the delegates to decide whether they want the conference to be a success or not.

“The NYTT shared the roadmap with the branches for them to understand the process during the congress,” he said.

[email protected]

IOL Politics

