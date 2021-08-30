Alleged Pietermaritzburg violence and looting instigator to spend another week behind bars

DURBAN - ONE of the two suspects arrested over the weekend, for allegedly inciting the violence that led to the looting and burning of the Brookside Mall, in Pietermaritzburg, will spend at least a week behind bars before he can apply for bail. On Monday, the magistrate’s court postponed the appearance of the 35-year-old man to September 6, when he will apply for bail.

The court ruled that man should not be named or photographed until an identity parade has been conducted. It was for that reason the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court held an in camera session. The man was arrested for his alleged role last month, when protests erupted over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, for 15 months, after the Constitutional Court ruled that he defied its instruction to appear before the Zondo Commission.

The spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said the man is facing two charges. “A 35-year-old man appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today on two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. These include inciting public violence and inciting arson. “The charges relate to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall.