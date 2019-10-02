Durban - KwaZulu-Natal amakhosi have called on the government to tighten the country’s borders in a bid to avoid an influx of illegal immigrants, which they said might have resulted in the recent conflict between foreign nationals and locals.
Addressing the media in Durban on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza said traditional leaders were unhappy with the violence and discrimination committed against foreign nationals.
“Having said this, we want to appeal to government to ensure that regulations for effective control of the influx of foreign nationals are adhered to within the confines of the law and our country’s sovereignty.
“Government clearly needs to tighten border control to ensure that those who do enter our country are in possession of the correct documents,” said Chiliza.
Chiliza said amakhosi felt that the failure to control borders and the willy-nilly influx of illegal immigrants was giving the country a banana republic status.