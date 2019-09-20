Joseph Mathunjwa has retained his position as President of AMCU after he was elected unopposed on Friday. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Joseph Mathunjwa has retained his position as President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) after he was elected unopposed on Friday. AMCU is holding its conference in Gauteng a few months after it was threatened with deregistration by the Department of Labour.

The union has been organising in the mining industry for several years, and Mathunjwa had indicated that the leadership of the union would retain their positions.

The Department of Labour had early this year threatened to de-register AMCU after it failed to hold an elective conference during its prescribed period of five years.

Labour relations registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe said this week AMCU had made representations to avoid de-gestristration.

At the time of the threats of de-registration it was on the eve of the elections in May.

But the department said the union had made representations and would continue to function as a union.

Political Bureau