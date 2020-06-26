Amended regulations on cinemas, restaurants published – but no directives on health protocols
The government has published amended level 3 regulations which now allow cinemas, restaurants and casinos to resume operations.
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma signed the amendments that have expanded on the guidance of which sectors could operate under level 3 of the risk-adjusted national lockdown.
Last week, the government amended regulations which allowed the resumption of self-care services such as salons and tattoo parlours.
The latest amendments deal with other service industries, but there have been no directives on the health protocols that businesses should follow before they can safely operate. The government said these health protocols would be published after consultation with the Health Ministry.
"The regulations were gazetted by the minister after consultation with other cabinet members. The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3, regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for the purpose of the provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations.
"Under these amendments, cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos may operate subject to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures and following the directions to be issued by the responsible minister after consultation with the minister of Health.
"The amendments are issued in line with the president’s message that the government is implementing the risk-adjusted strategy model in order to balance the overriding objective of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.
"The minister urges South Africans to continue to exercise caution and protect themselves and others from avoidable exposure to COVID-19 infection," the government said in a statement.
Political Bureau