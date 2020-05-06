Johannesburg - An official in the Presidency has tested positive for Covid-19, spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Wednesday.

She said public and staff access to the Union Buildings was currently limited as a result of the official testing positive.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza have been working from home since the start of the lockdown and have not come into contact with the official, said Diko.

“The president and deputy president have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown. The Presidency wishes the affected colleague a speedy recovery,” said Diko.

South Africa is currently on Day 41 of a national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. From May, a hard level 5 lockdown was eased to level 4 to allow more than one million people to return to work.

Currently, South Africa has more than 7500 confirmed cases and 148 Covid-19 related deaths.

The Presidency said it was taking steps to secure treatment for staff members who may have come in contact with the infected official and said they would be providing the necessary support to the family.

“Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened.

“The Presidency’s Pandemic Task Team, established to assist in managing all Covid-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all The Presidency facilities. This process commenced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

“Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions,” said Diko.