Johannesburg - Former DA leader Helen Zille’s successful return into the party’s top leadership will signal the decline of the party and its heist by conservatives.
This is according to political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who said the current attacks on party leader Mmusi Maimane and Zille’s contest to be chairperson of the DA federal executive council would see the dwindling of the party’s support.
Mathekga said Zille’s attack of Maimane’s vision and her close association with the views of the Institute of Race Relations meant that the current internal battles within the DA would escalate if she wins.
“If she succeeds it means that the party might move much, much more to the right and be more conservative where people want this kind of certainty. If the conservative constituency wins, it will be a very big challenge to Maimane and the growth of the DA. I wonder how they would really grow with Zille given her posture.
Zille is currently going up against federal chairperson Athol Trollip, deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters for the powerful post, which is being equated to be the de facto chief executive office of the party.