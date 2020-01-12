Kimberley - President Cyril Ramaphosa insists his administration has Eskom’s persistent woes under control, as the embattled power utility continues to suffer leadership and operational instability.
Delivering the ANC’s annual January 8 statement in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, where the party celebrated 108 years of its existence, Ramaphosa said he was aware South Africans had lost patience with the load shedding crisis and leadership uncertainty at the power utility.
“We are going to strengthen Eskom so that it can deliver energy as it should.
“Right now, we understand very clearly the concerns that South Africans have about the load shedding that we continue to have almost on a daily basis. These are challenges that we are addressing,” Ramaphosa said.
His remarks came just a day after former Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza abruptly resigned from the embattled utility.