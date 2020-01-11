ANC 108: Ramaphosa vows to root out non-performing ANC officials









ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the annual January 8 statement at the party's 108th-anniversary celebrations in Kimberley. Picture: Danie Van Der Lith/African News Agency (ANA) Kimberley - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent out a stern warning to the ANC’s public representatives who continued to sully the party’s standing among its supporters through bad performance and wrongdoing.

Delivery the annual January 8 statement as the ANC celebrated 108 years of existence in Kimberley in the Northern Cape Ramaphosa said its representatives, especially in local spheres of government, would be monitored and punished if they were found to be on the wrong in terms of conduct or performance.

He said the reason for targeting municipality was because they were at the coalface of service delivery and closest to the people.





“We will focus on the capabilities, commitment and integrity of councillors and local government officials. Where there is poor or no performance there will be consequences,”Ramaphosa aid.





Ramaphosa said he and his leadership collective were aware that the ANC could soon lose power if it fails to show capability to tackle the country’s challenges.





“We have heard and understood the message that the people’s continued support for the ANC is conditional on the revitalisation of the organisation as an effective instrument of fundamental change,” he said.





He said the party had already taken steps to evaluate the performance of its deployees in a bid to maximise performance and eliminate malaise.





“We will ensure that we root out bad performance, dereliction of duty and corruption at local government level and stop the stealing of money from the poor,” Ramaphosa said.



