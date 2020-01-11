Kimberley - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent out a stern warning to the ANC’s public representatives who continued to sully the party’s standing among its supporters through bad performance and wrongdoing.
Delivery the annual January 8 statement as the ANC celebrated 108 years of existence in Kimberley in the Northern Cape Ramaphosa said its representatives, especially in local spheres of government, would be monitored and punished if they were found to be on the wrong in terms of conduct or performance.
He said the reason for targeting municipality was because they were at the coalface of service delivery and closest to the people.