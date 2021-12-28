ANC 110th anniversary: Ramaphosa to address supporters in Limpopo

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address about 2 000 party supporters and delegates during the party’s 110th anniversary on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The anniversary celebrations will take place at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

This will be the first time the event is held physically since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the party had to cancel the celebrations due to high infection numbers and instead, Ramaphosa marked the occasion virtually. This year, the celebrations also look set to be held as a hybrid event as the ruling party looks to reduce numbers due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, tripartite Alliance members Cosatu and the SACP said they were waiting for the ANC to confirm the programme and would only then send their respective leaders.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and SACP general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande are expected to deliver messages of support. SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said preparations were primarily done by the ANC. “The invitation normally tells us how many delegations to bring. Before Covid-19 we would mobilise our members to attend as part of the masses and they would tell us how many people would be on stage and the leader of the SACP delivering our message. Because of Covid-19 they are bringing about 2 000 people and it will be a hybrid so we will participate in that context,” said Mashilo.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Losi would attend and deliver a message. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the event would focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. [email protected]