ANC 112th Celebration: ‘ANC did not expel Zuma, he expelled himself’ says Mbalula

The secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula said that former president Jacob Zuma expelled himself from the party after he publicly announced that he will vote for Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), the newly registered party in 2024 elections. He said there was no need for the ANC to take disciplinary measures against Zuma for his actions, stating he decided to leave.

“We can’t take someone who decided to leave for DC. He left and opened a political party, undermining the party’s credibility,” he said. He emphasised that the ANC did not expel Zuma, stating that “he is in control of his life, he does what he likes, we are not going to take him to the DC, he has already expelled himself. The ANC did not expel Zuma." Zuma announced last month in Soweto that he will vote for MK in the upcoming elections.

He also warned politicians against insulting MK Party. Mbalula addressed party members and supporters at the Mjindi Town Hall in Barberton, Mpumalanga over the weekend. Other top leaders were also out on activities in the province. This is the party building up for the January 8 rally.

The ANC’s 112th anniversary will take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. He said Zuma should have approached the leadership to discuss and address issues that he might have had with the party. However, what raised questions to the public was when Mbalula revealed that they protected and defended Zuma in the Nkandla saga when the Constitutional Court ruled that he was not fit for office.