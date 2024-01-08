ANC 112th Celebrations: ANC to review ‘malfunctioning’ coalition government

Hung municipalities are a concern for the African National Congress (ANC), as the head of political education, David Makhura, said the party will review coalitions that were working against them and hindered progress on their agenda. He said the ANC will release a comprehensive report on its approach to coalitions by the end of January.

Ahead of the main event, the task team of coalitions led by Makhura and Parks Tau briefed the media on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting taking place at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. This is where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his January 8 speech on Saturday. The task team was established in April 2023 with a directive to oversee the progress of coalitions in municipalities across the country.

“The NEC adopted the framework on how the ANC should deal with coalitions in hung municipalities, especially the 81 hung councils across the country where coalitions are necessary because no single party has a 51% majority,” he said. There has been concern about political parties failing to work together in councils to tackle problems facing their communities. Makhura claimed coalitions have not worked in favour of the government and the people, stating that they instead delayed progress.