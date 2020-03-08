ANC accused of looting Joburg coffers by reversing insourcing of workers

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance on Sunday accused the African National Congress of being on a mission "to loot" Johannesburg's coffers by reversing the insourcing of workers.



The DA in Gauteng is not surprised by the ANC-led City of Johannesburg administration’s intention to reverse the insourcing of security guards and cleaners, DA Gauteng MPL and Johannesburg Central constituency head Sergio Isa dos Santos said in a statement.



"This action by the ANC-led Joburg administration is clearly an effort to reverse the gains that were achieved by the DA-led coalition government. The DA-led multiparty administration insourced over 2000 security guards and cleaners so as to ensure their job security as well as their access to medical aid and pensions," he said.



This was also a step in the right direction to eradicate the use of labour brokers and end the exploitation of workers. In addition, the security guards and cleaners that were insourced were now earning a market-related salary.



"The ANC’s claim that the process was not done legally and that more people were employed than was initially on the books is not true. Furthermore, this action by the ANC administration once again highlights that they care little about the needs of those providing services to the municipality and are only interested in lining the pockets of cadres," Dos Santos said.



"It has also become a norm where the ANC governs that security and cleaning tenders are awarded to card carrying members of the ANC who in return flout labour laws and do not even pay the minimum wage.



"The DA will continue to put pressure on the ANC to not reverse this insourcing. Failure to do this will indicate that the ANC is only focused on their own interests," Dos Santos said.



African News Agency (ANA)