Sanco, Cosatu, SACP and ANCVL in North West want Job Mokgoro to be retain as the premier. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - ANC alliance partners in North West have appealed to the ANC to retain Job Mokgoro as premier of the province. In a letter dated 14 May addressed to the ANC national officials, the alliance argued that Mokgoro's efforts were yielding a necessary stability in provincial governance.

They further argued that North West had always been leading, in the past 25 years of democracy by providing three female premiers.

The first woman premier was the late Edna Molewa who succeeded Popo Molefe and she in turn handed over to Maureen Modiselle. Thandi Modise was the third woman premier who took over the reins from Modiselle.

"As the province we are not convinced on reality that in 25 years provinces that have not provided a female premier are really not ready to be led by the female premier, and thus this current call is devoid of organisational building and cohesion but an attempt to re-introduce a divisive agenda to the province which has started signs of working towards unity and cohesion," the alliance said.

"We therefore request that this new debate on the women premier be organisationally closed, that Prof Job Mokgoro be allowed to proceed as the premier, that the sixth national cabinet and the sixth NCOP take responsibility to assess the progress on the Section 100 Administration in the North West provincial government and that any final conclusion be presented to the previously consulted stakeholders and alliance in the province."

SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco), Congress of SA Trade Union (Cosatu) SA Communist Party (SACP) and ANC Veteran League (ANCVL) in North West were adamant that they preferred Mokgoro for the position.

Mokgoro who turned 71 year-old on Wednesday, took over from Supra Mahumapelo in June 2018, Mahumapelo resigned in May 2018 following mass revolt against him.

