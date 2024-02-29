ANC and EFF councillors come to blows at Ekurhuleni council meeting over mayor’s no confidence vote

Shocking and chaotic scenes broke out at the Ekurhuleni council meeting after ANC and EFF councillors got into a fistfight, with water bottles and papers being thrown at each other. This led to the Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, who is an EFF Councillor, walking out of the house.

This was as the motion for a vote of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was being tabled. ActionSA had put forward the motion of no confidence against Ngodwana owing to his “failure” to deliver services to the people of Ekurhuleni. The law enforcement come prepared to deal with EFF, white racists come prepared to deal with the EFF worse media too.

These members are not step children in that house. They are voted to be in the house pic.twitter.com/lAEarDlNOC — Official Boss Lady 🇿🇦 🇷🇺 🇵🇸 (@Rakgadi_EM) February 29, 2024

The ActionSA, ANC and the DA were understood to support the motion. The EFF wanted the motion to be withdrawn. Party officials made arguments before the brawl broke out. Security officials were also involved in the altercation in a bid to stop the clash but eventually the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) got in to remove the EFF members from council.

The tussle was sparked by the parties in support demanding that amendments be made so that they would have more representation from their parties. According to ActionSA, the city under Ngodwana’s leadership saw its finances deteriorate, with cash on hand at record lows. Service delivery was also said to be grinding to a halt as service providers were not paid and the water crisis continued to plague communities.

ActionSA said the mayor was ignoring a council resolution on insourcing as well as failing to implement the lifestyle audit. The council sitting has been adjourned, with the ANC saying it would schedule a meeting with the Speaker to discuss the way forward. [email protected]