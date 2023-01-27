ANC appoints Mahlengi Bhengu as new national spokesperson

Cape Town - Mahlengi Bhengu has been appointed the new ANC national spokesperson to take over from Pule Mabe. Bhengu, who was the first chairperson of Umsobomvu Youth Fund many years ago before it was renamed to the National Youth Development Agency in 2009, was elected to the National Executive Committee (NEC) in December.

Mabe had served as spokesperson from 2017 until Friday when Bhengu was appointed. Her appointment comes as the NEC is meeting in Esselenpark, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, where it is also expected to elect new members of the NEC, which runs the ANC on a day-to-day basis. Members of the NEC are also expected to elect chairpersons of the various sub-committees of the ruling party.

The new leadership that was elected at Nasrec will lead the party for the next five years. This would also apply to those who will serve in various structures after the Nasrec conference. Bhengu’s appointment comes a month after the conference was held. She is also expected to stay in the position, which is a full-time job at Luthuli House, for the term of the current leadership.

The party is facing tough months ahead as it would have to start preparing for the most crucial elections in 2024. The elections are expected to happen in the first half of next year. [email protected]

