The ANC in KZN is facing a dilemma as some of the members have not officially vacated their positions. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Two days after announcing who will replace axed former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and senior councillor Mondli Mthembu, among others, the ANC in KZN is facing a dilemma as some of the members have not officially vacated their positions. As a result, the party was on Saturday still pleading with Gumede and the entire executive council to resign by Monday, 26 August 2019. The party's provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli asked the team to resign via SMS. The SMS was on Saturday later leaked to Independent Media's politics desk.

In the SMS, Ntuli asked them to vacate their positions. He further apologises to them for sending an SMS instead of writing formal letters, saying he was in no position to write the formal letters.

The others who were meant to get the message was Nelly Nyanisa (chief whip), Sipho Kaunda, Zama Sokhabase, William Mapena (speaker) and former acting mayor, Fawzia Peer.

"Firstly, I wish to deeply and humbled apologise that I am sending an SMS instead of either a formal letter or phone call. I am currently in a position where I cannot write or make calls to all of you comrades," Ntuli begins.

He then asks them to tender their letters of resignations.

"You are kindly requested to tender your respective resignation letters from the positions of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Speaker, Chief Whip and EXCO members.

Consistent with the decision of the African National Congress, you are requested to submit your resignation letters to the City Manager by 12h00 on Monday, 26th August and copy the ANC Provincial Secretary," reads the first part of the message.

In the SMS, Ntuli alerts the comrades that he had copied the same message to one Sbongile Khathi who is currently acting as the eThekwini ANC regional coordinator so that she also shares the message with Sipho Kaunda, an axed exco member since he does not have his number.

The spokesperson of the ANC in the province, Ricardo Mthembu confirmed that the message came from Ntuli and it was sent out because they were yet to resign in their positions in order to make way for the likes of Mxolisi Kaunda, Belinda Scott and Weziwe Thusi who have been announced as their replacements.

Kaunda will take over as mayor and his deputy will be Scott. Thusi will take over as speaker from Mapena while Sibongiseni Mkhize will take over from Nyanisa as chief whip. It was not clear when the matter would be tabled before the council for formalities.

