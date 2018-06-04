ON THE RISE: President Cyril Ramaphosa, cabinet ministers and deputy ministers during the annual photo shoot as part of the Africa Day and Africa Month activities. This year’s Africa Month is celebrated under the theme “The Year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: Building a Better Africa and a Better World” and “The Year of Mama Albertina Sisulu: Building a Better Africa and a Better World”. Picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - The ANC has called for disciplinary action to be taken against a Free State mayor who called President Cyril Ramaphosa a "sellout" on social media.

Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema, mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, caused a furore on Tuesday after she mentioned Ramaphosa in response to a question asking Facebook users to name the biggest "stinking sellout" they knew.

A fellow user slammed Kambule Makhalema for her remarks, prompting the defiant mayor to quip "I don't remember hiring Facebook VIP protector".

Her comments have since sparked outrage on social media, with users labelling her "ill-disciplined".

The ruling party has since reacted to this, condemning Kambule's remarks on Facebook.

"The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) recently adopted a social media policy that moves from a premise that all ANC structures and members will operate within the discipline and policies of the organisation whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression.

"The ANC believes that it is possible to express viewpoints without resorting to personal attacks and insults.

The party further said: "The ANC social media policy’s (Rule 36) prescribes that any social media posting must be legal, ethical and respectful at all times while (Rule 40) prohibits members from utilising inflammatory language.

"We therefore find the recent upsurge in insults towards ourleadership, particularly the President, extremely disturbing and view them in serious light. The use of social media platforms should at all times be in line with the ANC constitution and code of conduct and seek to advance debates and discussions in a rational and responsible manner."

The party added that it had called on the Gauteng and Free State Provincial Executive Committees (PECs) to institute disciplinary processes "against the instigators of disunity within the organisation, without delay".

"This is specifically with reference to the mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality who publicly insulted President Ramaphosa," the party said.

IOL