ANC calls for ethics probe after Bonginkosi Madikizela quits

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has called on the Code of Conduct Committee in the legislature to investigate MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela to determine whether he has breached the code of ethics.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore said a letter had been submitted to the registrar of members’ interests to investigate the matter.

This is after Madikizela, who was the Transport and Public Works MEC, submitted his resignation from both positions on Wednesday.

Madikizela had been suspended amid claims that he had lied about his qualifications, which he previously denied.

“Today, Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela tendered his resignation from the Western Cape Cabinet, which I have accepted. I believe that his decision under the circumstances was the right and honourable thing to do,” said Western Province Premier Alan Winde.

“Madikizela has worked hard in both the human settlements and transport and public works portfolios, and I wish to thank him for the valuable contribution he has made to delivering progress in our province over the years,” said Winde.

Winde announced that Tertuis Simmers would continue to act as MEC of Transport and Public Works, in advance of a further statement he would make on his cabinet composition soon.

“I will continue to work hard to lead a government in which all the residents of this province can trust,” said Winde.

Madikizela could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Dugmore said at the same time, they had called on Winde to keep his suspension in place until the code of conduct report and findings had been tabled in the legislature.

“Clearly the DA has exerted pressure on Madikizela to resign, in stark contrast to how they treat other DA leaders. The double standards are obvious. It’s as if the DA, in the words of Tony Leon, are saying that the MEC was another ‘failed experiment,’” said Dugmore.

The ANC called on Winde to maintain his suspension until the code of conduct investigation had been concluded .

“The double standards of the DA have been exposed for all to see. Why did they only act against the DA mayor of George, Melvin Naik, and not against councillor Stag Cronje whose son benefited from investments by the George Municipality. Why are they silent on the mayor of Saldanha, who is alleged to have misrepresented his qualifications?

“This is a party that has one set of rules for black leaders and another set for white leaders. It is no wonder that voters are sending a clear message of rejection to the DA, as recent elections have shown,” said Dugmore.

[email protected]

Political Bureau