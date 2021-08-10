ANC caucus backs nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula as new Speaker

Cape Town - The ANC caucus has backed Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the new Speaker after Thandi Modise moved to the defence ministry last week. In a special meeting of the ANC caucus on Tuesday party chief whip Pemmy Majodina said they supported the nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula was Minister of Defence until she was axed last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “The ANC parliamentary caucus welcomes and congratulates Speaker candidate-elect, Mapisa–Nqakula, following today’s special caucus meeting to discuss processes towards the election of the Speaker convened by the chief whip of the majority party, Majodina,” said acting ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota. “This nomination follows last week’s announcements of new changes to the national executive by Ramaphosa where the president indicated that ’Mapisa-Nqakula will be deployed to a new position’,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula served in various positions in the Cabinet and Parliament over the years. She had been minister of defence for almost 10 years. Before that she served as home affairs and correctional services minister.