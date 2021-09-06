ANC considers social relief grant extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that his party was considering extending the issuing of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant worth R350 to unemployed people but warned it would depend on affordability. Ramaphosa made the remarks after the ANC’s national executive committee’s extended lekgotla meeting on Monday. The meeting included senior members of the SACP, Cosatu, ANC Women’s League and Youth League as well as the South African Students Congress.

In his address, Ramaphosa said all the parties urged the ANC to undertake a massive employment programme to help alleviate poverty. “Our central task is to create jobs and more jobs to reduce poverty. The Covid-19 pandemic had deepened poverty and inequality and had increased the number of unemployment in the country,” he said. Ramaphosa said his party was given orders to consider extending other social grants, including the SRD grant, which has seen more than 6 million people applying for it.

“All those we need to be considered based on affordability,” he said While promising to create job opportunities, Ramaphosa said the ANC and its alliance partners were appealing to citizens to visit their vaccination sites and “take the jabs”, saying it would help stabilise the economy in the wake of the pandemic. Ramaphosa also promised to strengthen law enforcement agencies, especially the police and intelligence service, to ensure that the violent events of July in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were not repeated “ever again”.