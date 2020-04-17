ANC councillor seen partying and boozing in viral video released on R1 000 bail

Johannesburg - The ANC Councillor who appeared to be having a party on a viral social media video has been released on R1 000 bail, police said on Friday.

Councillor Tebogo Mamorobela of the Makhado Municipality in Limpopo was suspended by the party earlier on Friday. In the viral video, she is seen dancing and holding a bottle of alcohol in what appears to be a party, a violation of the current Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The DA laid case against the councillor.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed three people were arrested and that they appeared before the Louis Trichardt Magistrates Court on Friday.

He named the suspects as Mamorobela, Herold Musobi, 50 and Matshusa Khathutshelo, 33.

“Their bail of R1000 each has been extended and the case was remanded to June 5 for further investigation,” said Naidoo.

Earlier, the ANC in Limpopo condemned the councillor’s behaviour and said it undermined the efforts of the government to combat the spread of the invisible enemy.

The Makhado Municipality's political management team has also resolved that the matter will be forwarded to the ethics committee. Mamarobela will also have to make a public apology in print media and on social media for her actions.

The news of the Mamarobela's arrest and suspension follows the debacle surrounding Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. The minister was seen in a photo posted on Instagram having lunch at former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's home.

She has since been placed on special leave for two months by President Cyril Ramaphosa. One of the two months will be unpaid. She was also forced to issue a public apology on the matter.

