ANC councillors urged not to disappoint communities

Johannesburg - ANC Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi urged the party’s candidates for the November 1 local government elections not to disappoint the communities they will represent. Lesufi addressed the roll call of ANC ward and proportional representation candidates at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni.

“The task and the mandate is simple: don’t disappoint our people. Ensure that the City of Tshwane comes back home to the African National Congress and you must leave no stone unturned to make sure that Midvaal joins the family of the African National Congress,” he said. According to Lesufi, the ANC in the province would field capable and committed candidates to serve the people. He said ANC candidates represent people with disabilities, the youth, women, the LGBTQI community and highly qualified individuals including some with doctorates, Master’s and Honours degrees.

The ANC list also includes representatives of the party’s alliance partners and civil society. The party’s councillor candidates will also sign a pledge at the gathering, which has seen 9 405 would be councillors. In the pledge, the candidates undertake to do and be better, deploy honourable and competent local leaders.

The ANC also pledges to deploy the action-orientated and honourable men and women who are committed to service delivery and deliver services promptly and consistently. ANC candidates for the November 1 local government elections have been urged not to disappoint the communities they will represent. Timothy Bernard /ANA Pictures They will listen to communities and have open channels of communication, remain accountable, spare no effort in rooting out corruption and all forms of nepotism and malfeasance in the party and as well as all levels of government.