ANC cuts ties with Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson and Icosa, will assume opposition in the municipality

In 2008 Donson, who is a member of the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa), was convicted for the rape of a 15-year-old girl during his tenure as mayor.

He was re-elected to the top spot following a coalition agreement with the ANC in the province in the recent municipal elections.

Since the announcement of his second term as mayor, much backlash has been received from child activists and NGOs who are opposed to him leading the community while having a criminal record, and there were growing calls for the ANC to make a decision on whether to maintain the relationship with Icosa.

ANC spokesperson in the Western Cape Sifiso Mtsweni said on Wednesday the party’s negotiating team had been mandated to process the decision of the provincial leadership to withdraw from the coalition. “Yesterday the provincial coordinator visited Kannaland to effect this decision. The ANC Speaker of the municipality is being withdrawn and we will assume opposition in the municipality,” he said.