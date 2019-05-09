Residents in Polokwane queueing to cast their votes in the 6th general elections. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - With around 17 percent of votes counted after the general elections in South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) was living up to its title of ruling party. By 06h30, the ANC had 984 749 votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 505 550 and the EFF at 159 996. While votes in many big districts are outstanding the voting trends seem to follow the current status quo in South African politics.

The Freedom Front Plus had 69 623 votes.

With less than a quarter of votes counted in South Africa's border provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the African National Congress (ANC) was leading the pack of political parties seeking seats in these provincial legislatures.

Early results captured on the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) system, show the ANC leading in Mpumalanga where around 20 percent of votes cast had been counted.

By 7am, the ruling party was leading with 186 453 votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 25 603 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 22 708.

Limpopo appeared to follow 2014 voting trends, with the ANC leading with 62 703 votes, followed by the EFF, which replaced the DA as the official opposition in that province in the 2014 poll.

African News Agency/ANA