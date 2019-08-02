Sy Mamabolo is the Chief Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Johannesburg - The ANC wants the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to speed up the implementation of the law that forces parties to disclose their funders. The ruling party said on Friday that this, however, must not be done to compromise the process to ensure that all parties disclose their funders in line with the Political Party Funding Act and its regulations.

The IEC was holding public hearings on the regulations for the Party Funding Act.

The Chief Executive of Party Funding George Mahlangu told the public hearings in Cape Town that the IEC will not be able to implement the Act to force parties to disclose their funders until the local government elections in 2021.

This was the point reiterated by IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo on Thursday who said they will be able to implement the law by the next local polls.

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule of the ANC said the party had been concerned about the funding of political parties for many years. The ruling party was in full support of what the IEC wanted to do with the legislation.

She said the legislation must be implemented. Mahlangu said they will be able to fully implement the law on party funding by the next local government polls.

“Without putting a date we are envisaging this law should be operational by 2021 before the local government elections,” said Mahlangu.

Parties said the IEC will set up a structure to ensure that the office of Mahlangu was fully supported to do its work.

Political Bureau