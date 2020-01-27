Johannesburg - The DA in the North West is seeking legal advice to act against three senior ANC provincial leaders who allegedly instructed municipalities to bear the travelling and accommodation costs of municipal officials who attended the ANC lekgotla over the weekend.
The DA wants legal advice despite the ANC having dismissed claims that it instructed municipalities to foot the bill of its senior managers.
The furore was sparked after Interim Provincial Committee co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke wrote a letter to municipalities on January 20 saying: “The municipality must take full responsibility for accommodation and travelling arrangements of its delegates to the provincial lekgotla. The purpose of the provincial lekgotla is to track the implementation of the national conference resolutions and election manifesto in your Integrated Development Plan.”
The letter was written on paper with an ANC letterhead and was signed by Chauke, but his party has since distanced itself from the instruction.
North West Premier Job Mokgoro had also given a guarantee that no municipal funds would be used to foot the travelling and accommodation costs of municipal officials attending an ANC event.