Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The ANC has distanced itself from the alleged plan to shut down the office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This comes after several posters bearing ANC logos circulated on social media with one indicating a plan to stage a march of national shutdown of the office while another indicated a plan to protect the office on August 30.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe described the planned campaign as ill-conceived, adding that it was illegal to use the party’s official logo without the permission from the ANC.

“No such permission had been granted, and those abusing our logo leave themselves open to legal action. We find this conduct to be another mischievous attempt of isolating President (Cyril) Ramaphosa from the collective leadership of the ANC and its legitimate structures,” Mabe said.

Mkhwebane has been facing criticism from within and outside the ANC over her numerous reports and remedial actions which have been set aside by the courts and declared illegal.

Her recent damning reports against Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have seen calls for her removal increasing, with some accusing her of doing bidding for one of the ANC’s factions.

Mabe said the shutdown campaign was malicious and also aimed at harming the ANC.

“The ANC supports and respects all constitutional bodies, including the office of the Public Protector and therefore dissociates itself from any unlawful act.

"The ANC reiterates its support for president Ramaphosa on the exemplary in which he has handled matters relating to the office of the Public Protector."

Political Bureau