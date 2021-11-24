ANC dropping below 50% in eThekwini will allow other parties to contribute to council - IFP

THE IFP in eThekwini says that with the ANC now below 50% in the council, this will allow other parties to make a meaningful contribution to the running of the city in the new administration after interventions of opposition parties had previously been ignored. The IFP in eThekwini received 7% of the votes and 16 seats, coming in fourth behind the ANC with 42.1% of the votes and 93 seats in the council, followed by the DA with 25.9% of the votes and 59 seats while the EFF had 10.4% of the votes and 24 seats.

IFP councillor in eThekwini Mdu Nkosi on Wednesday said they did not want to see any party with an outright majority because the ANC, when it was in majority rule, had not listened to the opposition parties when they called for it to fix the administration which was in shambles. “We must do the will of the people, the people have indicated that they don’t want to see the ANC having 50% plus 1, they want to see other parties involved so that they will have a clean government and also the city to be clean. “Our people have been complaining that there are a lot of corrupt activities and what they have given us as other political parties is to go there and have a word because we know how arrogant the ANC was in previous terms. This time around, it’s going to be a different story whereby we want to see everything being transparent,” Nkosi said.