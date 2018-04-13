A woman in ANC colours reacts before Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at the Orlando stadium in Soweto. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Johannesburg - Mourners from the different political parties have descended on Orlando Stadium to bid a final farewell to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela's funeral is expected to draw dignitaries and ambassadors from all over the world.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC supporters could be seen clad in their party regalia, singing and paying tribute to the late struggle stalwart.

Among those paying their last respects was EFF member Tshegofatso Moshoa, who said he had braved the cold weather to salute Madikizela-Mandela.

"We want unity today. She was not only an ANC member but the Mother of the Nation.

















We are here to say goodbye to our mother; we don't want any problems, we are here to salute our mother."

Moshoa added that the day was all about unity and added that, as a party, they'd ensure things ran smoothly.

His words were echoed by ANC members, who praised the stalwart for uniting South Africans even in death.









Also paying tribute were ANC women's league members from Mpumalanga, who shared fond memories of Madikizela-Mandela's brief visit to the province.









Madikizela-Mandela's funeral service is expected to begin at 8 am, lasting four hours at the stadium.

After the service, the procession will leave at 12 pm along the N1 highway until William Nicol and would turn into Witkoppen Road and right into Cedar Road.

It would continue on Cedar until to the road leading to the Fourways Memorial Park.

Only dignitaries will be allowed to the cemetery to view the moment her coffin as it is lowered to the ground.

IOL