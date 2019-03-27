File picture: Phill Magakoe

Johannesburg - ANC veterans and stalwarts have drawn a hard line over members who they say don’t deserve to represent the ANC. The group of leaders who gathered at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, Johannesburg on Wednesday reflected on the ruling party’s nomination list ahead of the May 8 elections and the individuals included on the list saying the inclusion of those accused of wrongdoing goes against the policies of the Nasrec elective conference in 2017.

“The Gauteng declaration (adopted at a workshop on March 12) states that those who are tainted should not stand for nominations and should not be part and parcel of those on the list. We ask (those accused) that they introspect and step down from those nominations so as to save our movement. We as veterans are saying we are cleansing the organisation,” Zikalala said.

Fellow members Mavuso Msimang, Popo Molefe and Jackie Sedibe added that regardless of court proceedings, members found wanting had to recuse themselves from standing for top positions.

Remarks by the leaders come in the wake of adverse reputational findings against various senior leaders of the ruling party. This includes several party members implicated in State Capture and have been hauled before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and now recently the arrests of the Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe and Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mhlaba for their alleged involvement in political killings of fellow party members.

Some ANC members have however indicated that those accused of dubious activities had to have their day in court first before the party institute action against them.

But Cheryl Carolus who forms part of the elders said: If you have been found guilty, the IEC will remove you. We as the ANC are saying it is not good enough that you wait for the judgments against them and they are still proudly standing for nominations”

Carolus further said that ANC supporters in the previous local government elections had sent the party clear messages about the collapse of the movement.

“What emerged (in the last elections) is that our people did not vote for other parties. We learnt that they had not voted (at all). We had to take seriously and heed the voice of our people. We have begun the journey of renewal of the ANC. We as stalwarts and veterans don’t fool ourselves. This journey is a journey we remain vigilant and continue to do what elders do and that is to speak fearlessly,” she said.

Political Bureau