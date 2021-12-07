ANC fails to muster two-thirds majority to push through expropriation of land without compensation bill

Cape Town - The ANC’s attempts to push through a Bill to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation failed after it could not get the backing of other parties. The collapse in negotiations between the EFF and ANC on the custodianship of land led to the ruling party not getting the required 267 MPs or 67% (two-thirds) majority to push it through.

The ANC and EFF had accused each other of selling out during the debate in the National Assembly on the expropriation of land without compensation. The ANC has not had a two-thirds majority since after the 2004 elections. After the 2004 polls the ANC shot up to 66.7%, but this dropped in 2009 and subsequent elections.

For any law requiring a two-third majority it needs the support of other parties. During the debate on Tuesday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola accused the EFF of being in bed with the DA and Freedom Front Plus by voting against the ANC on the Bill to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. He said it was the same arrangement in the local government elections when the EFF got into bed with the DA to remove the ANC from the key metros in Gauteng and other municipalities.

But EFF leader Julius Malema hit back and accused the ANC of selling out by refusing to allow the state to be the sole custodian of land, and other key amendments. Lamola said the EFF could not be trusted as it had voted with the DA and FF Plus. “When the forces in the extreme left and the extreme right converge against the people it is a counter-revolution. In this entanglement the EFF, DA and Freedom Front Plus pretend not to be in the same bed. They behave like couples who have celebrated lobola yet they tell the whole world they are not married.