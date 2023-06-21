ANC files motion to remove IFP from Endumeni Local Municipality leadership

Dundee - The ANC has filed a motion of no confidence against the IFP mayor of Endumeni (Dundee) Local Municipality, Siyabonga Ndlovu. According to information IOL obtained from sources within the municipality and the region, the motion was filed by Sphamandla Kheswa, caucus leader of the ANC in the council.

It is said that while the ANC does not necessarily enjoy an outright majority, it is banking on the support of the IFP faction that is against Ndlovu to score a political victory. JUST IN: The ANC has filed a motion of no confidence against the IFP leadership of Endumeni (Dundee) local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Among those targeted for removal is Mayor Siyabonga Ndlovu who is accused of corruption and incompetence. @IOL pic.twitter.com/fV5zIuVEYl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 21, 2023 The motion that was filed on Tuesday this week accuses Ndlovu of corruption related to the appointment of the security company that provided him and other political office bearers with security services immediately after they assumed office in November 2021.

“Soon after taking up office, Mayor Ndlovu engaged the services of a private security company to provide him with personal security and transportation, without following the municipality's supply chain management processes. “When he later submitted the company's invoice for payment, it was rejected by the erstwhile CFO and Municipal Manager as the mayor had clearly overreached and interfered in the municipality's administration,” reads a portion of Kheswa's motion. Kheswa wants to table the motion at the next ordinary council meeting scheduled for June 30.

Kheswa also accused Ndlovu of presiding over a municipality that settled with employees previously fired under the ANC administration that left office in November 2021. NEWS: The ANC in KZN says it welcomes the determination by councillors from parties across the board to remove the IFP from power in municipalities where it governs. It says lack of accountability and maladministrian under the IFP has led to the collapse of good governance — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 21, 2023 “Under Ndlovu's leadership and encouragement, the municipality concluded settlement agreements, which resulted in the reinstatement of officials who had been found guilty of serious misconduct. “The one official who is currently managing the mayor's office had been dismissed after he had been found guilty of defrauding the municipality by submitting fraudulent (sic) Subsistence and Travelling Allowance claims. The other two officials had been dismissed for taking part in the fraudulent award of a tender to manage the Glencoe landfill site, which resulted in the municipality incurring irregular expenditure to the amount in excess of R7 million.

“There were other settlements and interferences with ongoing disciplinary proceedings, with the other relating to embezzling an amount of R150 000. “The staff morale and productivity in the Municipality is at an all-time low, with skilled and competent officials leaving the institution and disciplinary processes being weaponised against officials who stand up against wrongdoing as a means of instilling fear in any official who may want to speak up against the rot that has set in,” Kheswa said. Also cited by Kheswa against Ndlovu was the Eskom debt which the municipality is allegedly struggling to service.

"It is also a known fact that the Eskom debt has spiralled (sic) out of control under the current leadership, as it has now reached over R91 million, which is almost a quarter of the municipality's total budget." The municipality promised to respond regarding the motion, but it was not done at the time of publishing.