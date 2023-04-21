ANC grappling with SA’s participation in ICC

The ANC says it will discuss South Africa’s participation in the International Criminal Court after it issued a warrant of arrest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NEC is meeting in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand, where it will discuss the issue of the ICC.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said on Friday that the NEC will grapple with the matter as the previous NEC had not concluded it. The government has said it was seeking legal advice on Putin’s visit to attend the BRICS summit in August. This was reiterated by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when he said the matter of Putin’s visit was still under discussion.

Western powers have called for the arrest of Putin. But some of the parties in South Africa have said they will not allow Putin to be arrested on South African soil. Mbalula said the NEC will be discussing the issue of the ICC in the context of South Africa’s continued participation.

South Africa is one of more than 120 countries in the countries that are signatories to the Rome Statutes. Mbalula said this matter will not be left unattended as it has to be concluded. “With regard to the ICC, we are grappling with that issue not only in relation to Russia. Before that, it was the work of the previous NEC. The ANC has not reflected on that. If we say we are grappling with it, it means it was a matter left somewhere and not concluded,” said Mbaluala.

“We are grappling with the issue of South Africa’s participation in the ICC. In terms of the last NEC these are some of the outstanding matters. We need to deal with it as the NEC. I say we are grappling (because) we are indeed in that discussion,” he said. The ANC government has been calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine. It has called for both Russia and Ukraine to discuss and find a lasting solution to the conflict.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor recently said SA cannot be told who its partners should be. Recently, ANC deputy chairperson of the sub-committee on international relations Obed Bapela travelled to Moscow to strengthen ties with the United Russia Party.