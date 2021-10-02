ANC in Far North punts youth in municipalities

With calls growing for more young people in leadership structures in municipalities growing ahead of the November 1 local government elections, the ANC in the Far North Region says it is looking to ensure that there is youthfulness and dynamism in local structures. Thobelani Verus Ncamphalala, the party’s regional secretary in the Far North and mayor of Mtubatuba Local Municipality, who has also served as the treasurer of the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal, said that the energy and dynamism of youth was critical in leadership structures.

A case in point was made by ANC Far North regional chairperson Siphile Mdaka, who announced that in ward 36 in the Mtubatuba area they had a 27-year-old ward candidate running for councillor. “If you look at us here, we’ve got a young mayorship. It’s not only myself, we’ve got Comrade Mbongeleni Gina, who’s also the deputy mayor. When you go to management you’ve got an MM (municipal manager) Siyabonga Ntuli who is my age, so it’s a youthful municipality with new thinking, new dynamism that we’re bringing in local government. “Most of the municipalities are stagnant because we don’t think out of the box, we think about grants that we receive from the government. We don’t think about bringing in the private sector like the Public Private Partnerships,” Ncamphalala said.