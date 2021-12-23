ANC in Western Cape hails payment of workers’ salaries
The ANC in the Western Cape says they are quite encouraged that the outstanding salaries of workers have been paid for October, and some received their November salary.
Disgruntled workers took to the streets in recent months to demand the cash-strapped governing party to pay what is due to them.
Prior to the build up of the local government elections, workers had insisted that they would not partake in election campaigning, but that script changed about two days after they had announced it. They then committed to setting aside their frustrations to participate in winning the confidence of voters.
While ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe earlier this week confirmed that December salaries would also be paid soon, the party’s staff representative, Mvusi Mdlala, told Independent Media that would most likely not be the case. “All staff members have been paid their October salaries. Some have been paid for November, but it seems unlikely that we will be paid December salaries,” he said.
Madlala previously indicated that staffers have had cars repossessed, people can't afford to pay school fees, bonds, rent, and daily living expenses.
According to the provincial party’s Sifiso Mtsweni, December payments are being processed.
“We are encouraged that some of the salaries have been paid to workers, while noting that there remains to be an arrears,” he said.
It has been reported that those who have not received their salaries will take the ANC to the Labour Court or the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration over outstanding payments in the new year.