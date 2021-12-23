ANC in Western Cape hails payment of workers’ salaries

The ANC in the Western Cape says they are quite encouraged that the outstanding salaries of workers have been paid for October, and some received their November salary. Disgruntled workers took to the streets in recent months to demand the cash-strapped governing party to pay what is due to them.

Prior to the build up of the local government elections, workers had insisted that they would not partake in election campaigning, but that script changed about two days after they had announced it. They then committed to setting aside their frustrations to participate in winning the confidence of voters. While ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe earlier this week confirmed that December salaries would also be paid soon, the party’s staff representative, Mvusi Mdlala, told Independent Media that would most likely not be the case. “All staff members have been paid their October salaries. Some have been paid for November, but it seems unlikely that we will be paid December salaries,” he said. Madlala previously indicated that staffers have had cars repossessed, people can't afford to pay school fees, bonds, rent, and daily living expenses.