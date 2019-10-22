The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for an end to a "disinformation campaign" against the head of Sekunjalo Investments Dr Iqbal Survé. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape is calling for an end to a "disinformation campaign" against the head of Sekunjalo Investments, Dr Iqbal Survé. Several reports speculated that Sekunjalo Holdings will be liquidated following the raid by Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) at Sekunjalo’s Cape Town offices earlier this month.

In a statement released on Monday, the ANC in the Western Cape called for fairness and a respect for Survé’s constitutional rights.



“We find it strange that the FSCA has as yet failed to raid the Steinhoff group, or its former CEO Markus Jooste, a person allegedly involved in South Africa’s biggest corporate fraud,” said Ronalda Nolumango, the co-ordinator of the ANC Western Cape Interim Provincial Committee.

Nolumango also slammed reports speculating that because it thinks Sekunjalo Holdings could be moving assets offshore, the PIC believed it would be a logical step to have the company liquidated.



“We find these reports alarming. We regard Dr Survé as a friend and well remember how his entry into the world of newspaper-ownership broke the grip that the Democratic Alliance had had on some Independent Media titles,” she said.

The ANC in the Western Cape also hailed the "moves Survé made to advance BEE".