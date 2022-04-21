ANC insists Eastern Cape provincial conference postponement is due to disputes

Cape Town - The ANC has reiterated that the Eastern Cape provincial conference which was scheduled to sit from Friday until Sunday has been postponed until a new date has been set. This follows disputes in the province, which forced the party to move the provincial conference.

This was confirmed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday. Mabe also said the provincial conferences in the Free State and North West will take place between May and June. Early this week the ANC provincial task team announced that the party’s conference in the Eastern Cape had been postponed.

Mabe said ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile had also advised the Eastern Cape. “We were expected to have the provincial conference this weekend. That conference has since been pushed forward. We spoke to the Treasurer-General this afternoon and he advised that he has since advised the province that the provincial conference won’t be going ahead as initially planned this weekend because there are a number of disputes. “The ANC, when they sit we have got to satisfy ourselves through the SGO (the Secretary-General’s Office), the National Dispute Resolution Committee and all disputes brought before the ANC head office had been sufficiently dealt with so that in the final analysis outcomes of ANC conferences will be embraced by all. This has been communicated to the provinces of the Eastern Cape,” Mabe said.

He said the Eastern Cape would not have gone ahead if there were disputes. ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is contesting for the top job with Babalo Madikizela. Some of the regions have conducted their conferences and it was for the province to have its conference, but it was postponed. Mabe also said the Free State and North West provincial conferences were set to go ahead in May and June.

He said the interim provincial committees in the two provinces have been preparing for these provincial conferences. If there were issues that prevented the provinces from continuing with the provincial conferences the IPCs will give the ANC reasons for it, he said. [email protected]

