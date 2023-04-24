ANC intervenes in KZN school nutrition saga

Johannesburg - Following the ongoing crisis of food shortages in KwaZulu-Natal schools, the ANC has sent a team to support the provincial government to ensure that food reaches all learners. “ANC noted with great concern problems pertaining to the KwaZulu-Natal school nutrition programme,” it said.

This was after an appointed service provider failed to deliver food on the first day of school in the second term, leaving thousands of pupils to starve. The ANC said the interventions would be multi-pronged. “It will investigate the circumstances that led to the discontinuance of the decentralised procurement method involving a multiplicity of service providers and preference of the central procurement method managed by a consortium that was recently appointed,” it said.

The National Department of Basic Education (DBE) has launched an investigation into the KZN school nutrition saga after reports emerged that feeding in some schools was not taking place and where it took place, inadequate food was supplied. Despite welcoming the DBE’s comprehensive investigation on the matter, the party demanded those responsible for wrongdoing to be held accountable and all blockages related to the school nutrition programme addressed with utmost urgency. The ANC further called on the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation to ensure that the DBE together with the provincial Education Department worked tirelessly to restore feeding in all schools in the province.

"For the ANC a major and pressing priority is to ensure that learners are not compromised any further," it said. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has also ordered a full investigation into the roll-out of the school feeding scheme in the province.