ANC is on renewal agenda, says Oscar Mabuyane

Former ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says he is ready for the start of the conference to elect new leaders. Mabuyane, who is now the convener, said unity was important for the ANC irrespective of what happens.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the ruling party was on a renewal project and part of this was to bring unity. “We are renewing the ANC, we are strengthening the ANC, we are building unity of the ANC. Without a united ANC you won’t go anywhere,” said Mabuyane. Mabuyane, who is contesting the position of chairperson with Babalo Madikizela, said they were ready for the start of the conference on Friday.

The ANC will welcome hundreds of delegates from across the Eastern Cape. The conference is expected to run until Sunday. It was scheduled to take place in April, but it was postponed after it emerged there were outstanding issues.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, after the party in the province met with the national leaders it was decided that the conference should continue this weekend. ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola told the OR Tambo Memorial lecture in Vhembe, Limpopo, at the weekend that the provinces should have peaceful conferences. He called for unity saying there should be no blood on the floor.

Story continues below Advertisment

Lamola said the regions and provinces were going to conferences as part of electing new leaders, but this should not divide members. Mabuyane said they were ready for the provincial conference in the Eastern Cape. He said this would lay the foundation to strengthen the ANC ahead of the next national elections. [email protected]