KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pietermaritzburg - KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress chairman Sihle Zikalala on Sunday promised that government "will move with greater speed to ensure that economic development fruits are shared among the country’s citizens in line with the Freedom Charter". Speaking to thousands of ANC supporters at the party's "Siyanqoba" election rally at Edendale Wadley Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, Zikalala said while the first 25 years of liberation had been about securing political power, focus had now shifted to economic power, and land was a crucial element in ensuring that this target was met.

“We are not ashamed about radical economic transformation and we are firm on land expropriation without compensation. We will want to ensure that redistributed of land is used to economic effect by bringing skills and other forms of assistance to beneficiaries,” he said.

The ANC had a comprehensive programme that would ensure a better life for everyone, from education to social development, and would work with traditional leaders and other structures.

He conceded that crime had emerged as one of the problems facing government. “One of the things we will work towards is crime and corruption at all levels of government from national to local, so that all levels put the needs of the people at the forefront.”

Zikalala said government would take a tougher stance against women and child abuse and would not tolerate "the domination of sugar daddies" in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.





The event was also addressed by ANC national executive committee member Nomacawe Mafu, who said the May 8 poll would "separate men from boys" and determine who led KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.

“We are not entering into coalitions or any other arrangements, that is why we are gunning for an outright victory starting here in Moses Mabhida region, KZN, and South Africa,” Mafu said.

African News Agency/ANA