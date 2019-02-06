File picture

Durban - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that it was encouraged by its provincial chairman planning to meet with stakeholders at tertiary education institutions following the death of a 20-year-old student on Tuesday. Provincial ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala announced the stakeholders meeting in his capacity as acting premier following the fatal shooting of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela was shot at DUT's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday afternoon during an altercation with private security contracted to the institution. He later died in hospital.

"We are pleased that strong leadership is being provided by both KZN government and the national department of higher education. This will assist to calm what is becoming a very tense situation," said ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu via a statement.

Simelane-Zulu said the party was "deeply saddened" by Madonsela's death.

"The ANC in KZN supports efforts mounted by students to ensure access to institutions of higher learning but condemns hooligans and thugs who are infiltrating genuine students with an aim of creating anarchy. We are therefore saying students must guard against such opportunists who thrive on mayhem," she said.



"We commend student leadership for their commitment to be part of a dialogue involving KZN government, vice chancellors, rectors and other critical stakeholders. As we move forward, we call on students to stand up to defend the revolution and marginalise rogue elements who want to derail it," she said.



African News Agency (ANA)