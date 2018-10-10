Mdumiseni Ntuli

Durban - Mdumiseni Ntuli, secretary of the ANC in KZN on Wednesday said the provinces Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) had agreed on certain steps to be taken after reviewing the Moerane Commission report. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission of inquiry in October 2016 to look into the underlying causes of political killings in the province from 2011. The 424-page report released last month contained summaries of the more than 60 witness testimonies from the commission, which ran for more than a year after being granted two extensions.

The report also contained seven pages of recommendations garnered from those who testified and suggestions put forth by the commissioner. All of the recommendations had been made before by activists, commentators, civil society groups and ANC members themselves.

Ntuli said the steps to be taken by the PEC include urgently convening regional and or sub-regional meetings to share recommendations of the commision; appointing a sub-unit on membership; call on the provincial government to urgently develop clear and implementable timelines to ensure that all recommendations are realised and the ANC leadership needs to delink election into organisational structures to corresponding representatives in government.

Ntuli also spoke about the impact of the economy on all South Africans.

He said the party in KZN has noted with concern the rising cost of living which it says is further exacerbated by the ever-rising cost of oil and fuel. Ntuli said the rising cost of living imposes a huge burden on the majority of South Africans 'who are trapped in the second economy'.

"While we accept that the price of oil is influenced and determined by factors beyond the control of our government and national borders, the PEC however, called on the national to explore the interventions that can be implemented in order to protect the majority of our people who are poor and not coping with the current situation".

Ntuli said President Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus plan for the economy would help alleviate the economic pressure on the people of the country.

Political Bureau