ANC KZN probe into abuse of power now includes two more party heavyweights

Durban - The internal probe by the ANC KZN into allegations that its senior member, Jomo Sibiya, abused his powers during a love tiff with a KZN woman has now dragged in two more senior members of the party. The members are Sipho Hlomuka, the party’s deputy provincial secretary who is also the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) and Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba, ANC’s regional chairperson of eMalahleni who is also the mayor of Newcastle. The probe was announced by the party’s provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, on Tuesday while communicating decisions taken during the monthly ordinary meeting of the provincial executive committee (PEC) which was held virtually on Monday. Sibiya, one of the party’s members of the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg is accused of allegedly getting a KZN woman arrested on false charges of breaching a protection order. He is also accused of getting the same woman who is now facing fraud charges for posing as a doctor, to undergo a medical procedure, using Mahlaba’s private clinic in Newcastle. On the matter, specifically, Ntuli said the task team to probe the allegations would be led by former KZN Premier, Willies Mchunu, assisted by Weziwe Thusi (eThekwini municipality speaker) and Don Gumede.

“The purpose of (the) investigations is to ascertain the veracity and truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations that have implicated comrades Jomo Sibiya, Sipho Hlomuka and Ntuthuko Mahlaba from an anonymous letter. A public invitation is now extended to the unknown author of an anonymous social media post to come forward and make a presentation to the PWC (provincial working committee) task team.

“Comrade Jomo Sibiya should and will be invited to share with the PWC task team his understanding of the current problem, its origin and evolution. The PWC task team should ensure the protection of the information presented to it including, where specifically requested, the identity of person/s involved,” Ntuli said.

When the news of the probe broke late last week, Sibiya told Independent Media that he will fully cooperate with the party. On Tuesday, Hlomuka also said he will cooperate.

“I always comply with ANC… I was not born as a deputy secretary and MEC,” Hlomuka said when he was asked to comment on swirling internal rumours that the probe is meant to elbow him out of his position, hence he was included as well.

In response to the probe, Mahlaba said he has full faith in the party and its processes and pledged to cooperate.

“There are processes that have been instituted by the ANC and I have full faith in those processes. I also remain a committed activist who will fearlessly combat gender-based violence without any fear or favour. I will subject and avail myself to any process which needs my immediate participation. Unfortunately, I cannot delve or give attention to the content of the letter, simply because it’s anonymous and has no face to it. Let us allow the process to unfold,” Mahlaba said.

IOL