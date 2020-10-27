ANC KZN wants clarity on step aside resolution after Mike Mabuyakhulu’s reinstatement

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal continues to dig in its heels in implementing the “step aside” resolution of the ruling party, saying there are three grey areas that its needs Luthuli House to clarify. The provincial structure’s request to the national office comes as it continues to try to spin the controversial decision to reinstate provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, who is facing corruption charges in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court. Speaking in Durban on Tuesday during a post-provincial executive committee (PEC) press conference, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the resolution taken by the national executive committee in August was “very vague”. He said their initial understanding was that stepping aside meant resigning from one’s position until cleared by the courts. Ntuli added that they recently raised the matter with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule when he came to meet with disgruntled MKMVA members two weeks ago. They expect an answer soon. “What happens when the PEC disagrees with the Integrity Commission. Should our decision be final or we should elevate our disagreement to the national integrity commission or the national executive committee? That's the first grey area.

’’The second grey area, what happens when the integrity commission says now that we have listened to you, we agree with what you are saying and so you must go back to your responsibilities (position). Is that not a violation of the ANC conference (resolution) of stepping aside,” Ntuli said.

The other clarification Ntuli said they want is how long should a member step aside when she or he has been charged. He argued that some of the members are in government and their prolonged absence may eventually lead to them losing their jobs.

“Clarify the essence and the true meaning of stepping aside when you are charged. If means it means to resign, let us just be forthright about it. That’s what we are requesting the national leadership to do.

’’Let’s have the courage to say everybody who is charged, if that is the understanding, must resign, should be told to resign, and it simplifies our way. If that is not the understanding, let’s articulate to what end are we stepping aside,” he added.

Ntuli lamented that the slow wheels of justice were also hampering their efforts to clean out rotten individuals as some cases drag on for years in court.

“Part of what we raised with the national leadership when we met with the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) in particular, was the level at which our justice system is capable of handling cases. Because the way in which our justice system is handling our cases is also going to destroy the ANC.

’’We are making decisions in good faith, we want to protect the integrity of our movement, but our decisions are in no way supported, directly or indirectly, by the level of efficiency within the state to act and dispose of the cases expeditiously – and that’s the concern we raised with the leadership,” he said.

Ntuli was evasive when asked whether Zandile Gumede, the former eThekwini mayor who is also affected by the step-aside resolution, could return to work should the provincial integrity commission clear her, like Mabuyakhulu.

“Now that we have handed over the matter to the integrity commission, we are prepared to wait for them to tell us what is going to happen with comrade Zandile Gumede and once they give us that report, we will then have to act on the basis of what is our own take on what the report says to us.”

Political Bureau