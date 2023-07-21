ANC launches fresh bid to remove Ulundi councillor over court interdict

The ANC in the Mzala Nxumalo region (Zululand) has launched another bid to oust councillor Mziwakhe Dubazane from Ulundi local municipality and replace him with Thokozani Sikhakhane, the party's deputy regional chairperson. This time around the motion came from ANC chief whip, Hlengiwe Mkhize after Dubazane dashed to court and quashed the previous one by arguing that the regional secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo, does not have the powers to write to the municipal manager and demand his recall.

Dubazane’s removal is set to be debated in a full ordinary council sitting scheduled for Monday next week (24 July 2023) in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal. According to the agenda of the meeting distributed to councillors and seen by IOL, the motion to vote out Dubazana was moved by Mkhize. Mkhize was then supported by another ANC councillor identified as Thimothy Khumalo.

The motion was included in the agenda after Mkhize wrote a letter to the municipal manager, Sandile Khomo and notified him of the move to remove the defiant Dubuzane. "The ANC is withdrawing councillor Mziwakhe Raymond Dubazane who is sitting in your council with 60% from Ulundi Local Municipality. "He will be replaced by Mr Thokozani Dumisani Sikhakhane ID no… from Ulundi Local Municipality," Mkhize wrote in the letter to Khomo dated 14 July 2023.

Late last month Dubuzane successfully interdicted the ANC from removing him from office after he said the process followed was flawed. In an application that was launched with the Pietermaritzburg high court, he claimed that the ANC’s regional secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo, was working in cahoots with the municipal manager, Khomo, to remove him from his Ulundi Executive Committee (Exco) position. In court papers, Dubazane’s lawyer, advocate Ndumiso Xulu argued that his client’s removal from the council was in contravention of the Local Government, Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998.